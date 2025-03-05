Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $188,000 in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Honest in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $3,510,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,833,937.90. This trade represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Honest stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.98 million, a PE ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $99.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Research analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

