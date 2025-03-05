Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,446 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,841,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 695.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 224,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $469,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at $198,551.62. This represents a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $33,989.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,464.66. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,279 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,056 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $820.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

