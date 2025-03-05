Cormark Has Positive Outlook for Bsr Reit Q4 Earnings

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.