Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of Lundin Mining Q1 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LUN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.19.

LUN opened at C$11.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The company has a market cap of C$6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$10.71 and a 52 week high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

