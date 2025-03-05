Cormark Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.43. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

TD opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.65. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $992,204,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,989,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,819,000 after buying an additional 5,756,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,815,000 after buying an additional 2,689,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,878,000 after buying an additional 2,564,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,011,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,118,000 after buying an additional 2,279,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

