Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.11 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.24). Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 18.55 ($0.24), with a volume of 400,358 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.91 million, a P/E ratio of 147.29 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, insider Carl Herberger bought 106,530 shares of Corero Network Security stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,175.40 ($24,530.38). 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting.

