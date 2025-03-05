Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.14. 226,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 319,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $642.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

