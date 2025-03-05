Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 9000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

