Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,505 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 84.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 355 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Baird R W cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

