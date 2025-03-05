Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Takes $21.66 Million Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 165,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,664,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average is $137.25. Allegion plc has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

