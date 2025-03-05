Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 494,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,701.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $21.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

