Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 636,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after acquiring an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after purchasing an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE:BA opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $137.03 and a 1-year high of $203.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.