Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $32,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in US Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,061 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $9,001,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 3,175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USFD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of US Foods to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Bullock purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

