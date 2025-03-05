Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.6 %

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $122.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.