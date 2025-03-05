Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Iron Mountain makes up 2.2% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $47,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,656,000 after purchasing an additional 92,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares in the company, valued at $21,681,924.66. This trade represents a 42.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,114 shares of company stock worth $33,323,682 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $88.28 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.53 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

