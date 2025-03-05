Contrasting Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $40.13 million 0.55 -$3.06 million $0.25 8.68 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sow Good.

This table compares Sow Good and Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -19.05% -91.69% -23.25% Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Tingyi (Cayman Islands), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sow Good presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 706.45%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Summary

Sow Good beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

Sow Good Inc. produces and sells freeze-dried candy, snacks, smoothies, and granola in the United States. It markets its products through direct-to-consumer focused websites, as well as through the business-to-business sales channels. The company offers its products under the Sow Good and Sustain Us brands. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

