ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.55. Approximately 746,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 991,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 859.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 98,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in ContextLogic by 3,723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects consumers to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. ContextLogic Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

