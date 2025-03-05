ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CNOBP traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

