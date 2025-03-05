Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Concord Medical Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. The company's services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, and diagnostic imaging services.
