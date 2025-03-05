Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 665.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,771.60. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

