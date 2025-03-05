CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Zacks reports. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. 1,525,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.60. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 66,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,055,628.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,358,692 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,789.72. This trade represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc acquired 221,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $3,320,001.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,001.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 659,376 shares of company stock worth $10,429,021 and sold 166,319 shares worth $2,686,288. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

