Comparing Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominion Energy has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and Dominion Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $429.36 million 0.94 $44.79 million ($0.55) -17.13 Dominion Energy $14.46 billion 3.21 $2.12 billion $2.70 20.15

Profitability

Dominion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Hallador Energy and Dominion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -4.85% -6.71% -3.39% Dominion Energy 16.22% 8.99% 2.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Dominion Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Dominion Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hallador Energy pays out -29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dominion Energy pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hallador Energy and Dominion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dominion Energy 0 10 1 0 2.09

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.24%. Dominion Energy has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.75%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Dominion Energy.

Summary

Dominion Energy beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc. produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The Dominion Energy South Carolina segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.8 million customers in the central, southern, and southwestern portions of South Carolina; and distributes natural gas to approximately 0.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in South Carolina. The Contracted Energy segment is involved in the nonregulated long-term contracted renewable electric generation and renewable natural gas facility. As of December 31, 2023, the company's portfolio of assets included approximately 29.5 gigawatt of electric generating capacity; 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines; 79,300 miles of electric distribution lines; and 94,800 miles of gas distribution mains and related service facilities. The company was formerly known as Dominion Resources, Inc. Dominion Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

