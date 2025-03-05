Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.58 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 99.58 ($1.27), with a volume of 25197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.20 ($1.18).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.84.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

