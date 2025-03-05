Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 2,679 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 150 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 138 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $211.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

