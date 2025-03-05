Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.74 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 348.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

