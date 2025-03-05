Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 31.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $150,548,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

HCA stock opened at $312.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.37.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

