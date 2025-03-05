Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,347.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,316.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,325.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,872. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,647 shares of company stock valued at $155,847,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

