Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 1,037 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,981.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,573,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,092 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Foundation bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $147,910,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,047,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,199,000 after purchasing an additional 503,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR stock opened at $119.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.92 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.43.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

