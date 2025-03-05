Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 50.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBAN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 123,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09. Colony Bankcorp has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

