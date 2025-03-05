Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,200 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 189,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.6 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
CGECF stock opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $46.16.
Cogeco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.