Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Coelacanth Energy (CVE:CEI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Coelacanth Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.
In other news, Senior Officer Nolan Gregory Chicoine sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$32,754.75. Insiders sold a total of 57,800 shares of company stock worth $48,721 over the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coelacanth Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company owns approximately 150 net sections of Montney acreage located in the Two Rivers area of northeastern British Columbia.
