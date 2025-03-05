Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.