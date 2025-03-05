Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52-week low of $65.94 and a 52-week high of $88.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCEP. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

