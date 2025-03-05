Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.14, Zacks reports. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 4.11%.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CLMB traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $118.81. 66,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,880. The company has a market cap of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.71 and a 200-day moving average of $115.78. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $142.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

