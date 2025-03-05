Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 26.5% in February

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 571,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 777,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Clearside Biomedical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. 401,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.10. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.