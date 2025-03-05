Clark Estates Inc. NY Takes Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,986.11. This trade represents a 18.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,754,451. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.