Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 28,110 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 5.4% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $27,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,176,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,087,000 after buying an additional 130,888 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 49,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.5 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

