Clark Estates Inc. NY Has $2.15 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Clark Estates Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 263.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Price Performance

WEX stock opened at $154.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.40. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.03 and a 12 month high of $244.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.