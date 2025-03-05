Clark Estates Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Clark Estates Inc. NY cut its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,528 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1,740.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

