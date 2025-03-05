CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.17 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 3671999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

CK Hutchison Trading Up 17.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.