Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at $57,861,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $56,997,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $40,416,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $35,403,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $17,236,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $101.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 130.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 5,648 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $478,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,878 shares in the company, valued at $9,300,073.92. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 13,600 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,137,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,618,161.34. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,642 shares of company stock worth $4,818,176. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

