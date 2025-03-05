Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” Rating

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $323.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.27.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.06. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,072,097,000 after acquiring an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,457,402,000 after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 26,761.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,094,000 after buying an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

