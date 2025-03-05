Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.