Chorus Limited Plans Dividend of $0.65 (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6471 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.
Chorus Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. Chorus has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.
About Chorus
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chorus
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Corporate Crawl: Where Business Trips Turn Into Party Nights
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- CrowdStrike’s Growth Remains Strong—Buy While It’s Down
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.