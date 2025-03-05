Chorus Limited Plans Dividend of $0.65 (OTCMKTS:CHRYY)

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.6471 per share on Friday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHRYY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. Chorus has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95.

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and solutions for transport and infrastructure. The company also builds and maintains a network of fibre and copper cables, local telephone exchanges, and cabinets.

