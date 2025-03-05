China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,047,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 24,745,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,642.0 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

China Tower stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

