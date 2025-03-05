China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,047,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 24,745,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,642.0 days.
China Tower Stock Performance
China Tower stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. China Tower has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About China Tower
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Tower
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Raytheon vs. Lockheed Martin: Which Stock Has More Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.