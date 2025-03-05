Chimerix (CMRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share and revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $446.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimerix

In other news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

Featured Stories

