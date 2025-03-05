Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,250,461 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,994,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250,461 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $629,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Amara Financial LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,063,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after purchasing an additional 213,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

CMF opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.41. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

