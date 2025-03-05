Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,021 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $444,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AON by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AON by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $405.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $374.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.64. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

