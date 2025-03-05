Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,310,965 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $599,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CTRA opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 58.28%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.