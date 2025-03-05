Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 957,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $464,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $445.47 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.77 and a 52-week high of $624.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.06 and a 200-day moving average of $514.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total transaction of $5,270,982.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

