Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 90,475 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,475 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $743,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Auxano Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Compass Point started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.